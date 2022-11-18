Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$52.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.02.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.67. 279,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,936. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.85. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

