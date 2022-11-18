Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Cowen

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Boston Omaha from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of BOC stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 1,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

In other Boston Omaha news, Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $276,116.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

