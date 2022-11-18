Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

