Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $48.94. 906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,433. Brady has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Brady by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

