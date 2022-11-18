Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $24,980.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $24,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,281.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $578,401.80.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

