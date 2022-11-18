Brenmiller Energy Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 21st (NASDAQ:BNRG)

Brenmiller Energy’s (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 21st. Brenmiller Energy had issued 3,340,620 shares in its initial public offering on May 25th. The total size of the offering was $17,304,412 based on an initial share price of $5.18. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of BNRG stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Brenmiller Energy has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 2.53% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility scale projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.