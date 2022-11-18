Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,391,000 after purchasing an additional 495,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.43. 316,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,962,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

