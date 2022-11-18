Brokerages Set AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Target Price at $173.33

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 147 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SKFRY opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

