Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Price Target at $283.71

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $207.52 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $205.76 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day moving average of $262.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

