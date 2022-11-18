Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $45.20

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Truist Financial cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers bought 53,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Ayers bought 53,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth $7,844,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

