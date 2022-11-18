Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) PT at $124.67

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

NYSE TRI opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.