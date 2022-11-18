Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Akre Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,309,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,059 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 4.7% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $591,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.