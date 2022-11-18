Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 544 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $74.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

