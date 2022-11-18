BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 1,040 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in WD-40 by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WD-40 by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,924.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD-40 Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of -0.21. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $255.31.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.67%.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.