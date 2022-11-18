BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

NYSE SM opened at $45.16 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 4.56.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

