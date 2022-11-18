BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $614,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in GSK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in GSK by 32.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in GSK by 12.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.33) to GBX 1,600 ($18.80) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,650 ($19.39) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

