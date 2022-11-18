BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,589.1% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $175.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.83) to GBX 4,160 ($48.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,550 ($53.47) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.22) to GBX 5,430 ($63.81) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

