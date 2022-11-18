BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 380 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $564,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $120.04.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.94.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

