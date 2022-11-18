BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.