BTIG Research Cuts Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $22.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NYSE GNK opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.76%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

