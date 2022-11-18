Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

BBW opened at $18.47 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $327,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,535,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,671,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $293,594.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $327,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,535,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,671,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,185 shares of company stock worth $1,804,734 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 287,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 257.1% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 502,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 361,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

