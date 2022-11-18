Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.50

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.19) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,082 ($24.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,847.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,737.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,117.35. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,088 ($24.54).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.09) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 2,070 ($24.32) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,010 ($23.62).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

