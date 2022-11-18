C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $106.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CHRW opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

