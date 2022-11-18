CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.24. CalAmp has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CalAmp

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wes Cummins bought 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,575.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 673,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

