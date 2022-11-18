Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Price Target to C$12.50

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BRAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BRAG opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
