Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Price Target to C$12.50

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAGGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRAG opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

