Canaccord Genuity Group Increases AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $105.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.73. 164,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,854.97 and a beta of 0.54. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 3.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Stories

