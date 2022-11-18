Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Target Price to C$12.50

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CVE:BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$2.67.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

