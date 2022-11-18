Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$56.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CDPYF opened at $31.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $47.48.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.