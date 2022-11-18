Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$56.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$59.50 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAR.UN. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

CAR.UN stock opened at C$42.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.87. The company has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

