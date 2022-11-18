Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Societe Generale currently has C$126.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$119.00.

Canadian General Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE CGI opened at C$33.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$703.02 million and a P/E ratio of 2.73. Canadian General Investments has a 12 month low of C$28.21 and a 12 month high of C$45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.80.

Canadian General Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

