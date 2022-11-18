Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Target by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $256.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.39.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

