Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after buying an additional 42,098 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 934,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 221,429 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 617,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.