Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after buying an additional 628,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after buying an additional 455,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after buying an additional 404,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after buying an additional 296,082 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07.

