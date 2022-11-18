Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $7,107,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after buying an additional 932,873 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

