Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up 1.6% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,175,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 201.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 48,863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 90.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.61. 4,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

