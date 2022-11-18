Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
NASDAQ TAST opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
