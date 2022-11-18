Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,614,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $103.46. 36,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,398. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

