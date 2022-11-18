Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.55. 508,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,240,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

