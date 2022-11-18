Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

