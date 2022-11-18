Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,800 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,678,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $68.29. 4,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,647. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85.

