CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 19,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,902. The company has a market cap of $25.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.43. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director James Huang acquired 39,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $148,226.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 278,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 120,094 shares of company stock valued at $463,984 over the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.