Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of CSTL stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56.
In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $121,728.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,588 shares of company stock worth $572,710 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
