Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $121,728.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,588 shares of company stock worth $572,710 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.