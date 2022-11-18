CEEK VR 1-Day Volume Hits $8.28 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $82.38 million and $8.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,641.02 or 1.00004361 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00237661 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09864592 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,349,592.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

