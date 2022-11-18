CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $85.90 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,653.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010820 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00237776 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09864592 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,349,592.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

