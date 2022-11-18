Celo 1-Day Volume Hits $8.17 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $216.55 million and $8.17 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002758 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,376,178 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

