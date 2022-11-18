Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 121.50 ($1.43).
CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.41) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.14) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.69) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Centrica stock opened at GBX 93.42 ($1.10) on Friday. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 63.38 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.29 ($1.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.01. The stock has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 939.40.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
