Ceres Power’s (CWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,560 ($18.33) target price on the stock.

Ceres Power Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:CWR traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 357.90 ($4.21). 416,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 383.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 535.33. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of GBX 296 ($3.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,170 ($13.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.62. The stock has a market cap of £686.64 million and a P/E ratio of -30.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tudor Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £57,750 ($67,861.34). In other Ceres Power news, insider Tudor Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £57,750 ($67,861.34). Also, insider Eric Lakin purchased 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 334 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.94 ($23,513.44).

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

