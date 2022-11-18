Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,135,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,065,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,747,000 after buying an additional 144,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.33 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16. The stock has a market cap of $353.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.