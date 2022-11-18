Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.95. 238,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,266,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $351.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

