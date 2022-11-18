Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.09 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLCE. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

PLCE opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $527.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.57). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

